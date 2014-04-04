MTA bus crashes into building in Washington Heights

Five people were injured when an MTA bus crashed into a building in Washington Heights early Friday morning.

A minivan struck an M4 bus at 155th St. and Broadway, causing the bus to jump the curb at 3750 Broadway at 7:38 a.m., the MTA said in a statement. The bus was not in service at the time.

Two passengers of the minivan, two pedestrians, and the bus driver were all injured, the MTA said. They were taken to Harlem Hospital and St. Luke’s-Roosevelt, and none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

“It was a pretty horrific scene,” said City Councilman Mark Levine, who was nearby at the time of the accident and went over to the scene after the crash. “It’s just amazing there were not more serious injuries.”

The building is a restaurant, Tommy’s Grille, which was not open at the time of the accident. There were reportedly some employees inside the building, but they were not injured — although they were trapped inside after the crash, Levine said.

Levine said the bus had been extracted from the building by the afternoon.