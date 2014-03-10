MTA: Metro-North employee struck and killed in East Harlem

The incident is still under investigation.

A train fatally struck a Metro-North employee early Monday morning in East Harlem, according to the MTA.

The worker was struck at Park Avenue and 106th St. by a Poughkeepsie-bound Hudson line train that left Grand Central Terminal at 12:47 a.m., NBC New York reported. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The worker’s identity is being withheld until his family is notified, the MTA said.

The incident is still under investigation.

The MTA suspended service for the emergency, and about 50 passengers were transferred to another train, and their trip resumed around 2:15 a.m. Service was restored by the morning.