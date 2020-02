Myrtle McKenny’s death deemed a homicide, stab wounds found on neck, cops say

Myrtle McKenny was found unresponsive on her kitchen floor on Nov. 9, cops said.

The death of an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman who was found in her apartment last month was deemed a homicide on Monday after the funeral home found a stab wound on her neck, authorities said.

Police found Myrtle McKenney unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her¬†Powell Street apartment in Brownsville on Nov. 9.¬†Her personal doctor initially determined that McKenny had died of complications from diabetes and hypertension, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said. Her body was then released to a funeral home, where workers found the stab wounds, according to police.

On Monday, McKenney’s cause of death was ruled a homicide from a stab wound on her neck and “incised wounds of right upper extremity with blunt impact injuries of head, torso and right upper extremity,” a spokeswoman for the ME’s office said in an email.

No arrests have been made in connection with her death.