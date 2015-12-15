Myrtle McKenny’s death deemed a homicide, stab wounds found on neck, cops say

Myrtle McKenny was found unresponsive on her kitchen floor on Nov. 9, cops said.

The death of an 82-year-old Brooklyn woman who was found in her apartment last month was deemed a homicide on Monday after the funeral home found a stab wound on her neck, authorities said.

Police found Myrtle McKenney unresponsive on the kitchen floor of her Powell Street apartment in Brownsville on Nov. 9. Her personal doctor initially determined that McKenny had died of complications from diabetes and hypertension, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said. Her body was then released to a funeral home, where workers found the stab wounds, according to police.

On Monday, McKenney’s cause of death was ruled a homicide from a stab wound on her neck and “incised wounds of right upper extremity with blunt impact injuries of head, torso and right upper extremity,” a spokeswoman for the ME’s office said in an email.

No arrests have been made in connection with her death.