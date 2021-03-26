Quantcast
Mystery surrounds death of man found unconscious at a Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Manhattan

Mystery surrounds death of man found unconscious at a Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious inside a Manhattan homeless shelter.

According to police, at 9:14 a.m. on March 26 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside the HRA Men’s Shelter, located at 400 East 30th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 48-year-old on the floor of his room, unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the shelter and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC