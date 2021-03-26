Mystery surrounds death of man found unconscious at a Manhattan homeless shelter: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious inside a Manhattan homeless shelter.

According to police, at 9:14 a.m. on March 26 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious man inside the HRA Men’s Shelter, located at 400 East 30th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 48-year-old on the floor of his room, unconscious and unresponsive, with no visible signs of trauma.

EMS responded to the shelter and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.