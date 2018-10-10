The No Choice Travel Agency is popping up in SoHo this week — but don't look to book a vacation.

Instead, the exhibition highlights the current state of reproductive rights in New York, along with the three destinations open to New York residents who seek an abortion after 24 weeks: Colorado, New Mexico and Maryland. Open from Thursday through Sunday, the pop-up seeks to offer insight into challenges faced by such patients, as well as the financial and emotional cost of having to cross state lines for care.

Erika Christensen, of Brooklyn, said New York's abortion laws are outdated.

“Our state has a hard cut off at 24 weeks with no exceptions, not even for threats to the health of the pregnant person or in cases of fetal non-viability,” said Christensen, an advocate with the RHAVote campaign, which argues for the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. “Patients are leaving our state at great expense to get the care they need. And those who are less lucky are forced to carry doomed pregnancies because they can’t afford the high cost of travel and expensive out-of-pocket medical care costs.”

Christensen said she hopes the project is a way to educate the public about the kinds of situations women find themselves in when they seek later abortion care.

“We believe there is no abortion debate to be had without taking into account the lives of real women, and that is what our pop-up accomplishes through this new, engaging framework,” she said.

New York State allows an abortion after 24 weeks only if the woman's life is at risk. The law has no provision in the third trimester if a fetus is not viable.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has been vocal about strengthening the state's laws, particularly as the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh gives the nine-member body five noted conservatives.

"We will not wait for our rights to be taken away," Cuomo said on Twitter. "Here in New York, I vow to codify Roe v. Wade within the first 30 days of my next administration, strengthen our common-sense gun safety laws and continue our progress expanding access to quality affordable health care. While extreme conservatives in Washington try to take this nation backward, New York will lead the way forward."

Christensen said Kavanaugh, who was confirmed by the Senate after a hearing that detailed sexual assault allegations, presents a “threat to reproductive rights at the national level,” which helped sparked the idea of a No Choice Travel Agency.

“We believe in a New York where no patient is left behind,” Christensen said. “So the No Choice Travel Agency has one goal — to inspire our fellow New Yorkers to take up this fight with us. If we’re able to achieve a pro-choice majority in the state Senate in November, it’s a goal we believe we can achieve.”

Visitors to the pop-up will receive information about prospective abortion destinations along with reviews from real "travelers" who have taken the journey out-of-state.

Christensen and her husband became advocates for strengthening New York State abortion law after a personal experience with a "complicated pregnancy."

"We were 30 weeks ... when we found out there was no hope," the couple wrote on its website. "The baby would never be able to breathe due to a fetal development.

"As we began to understand the problem, we became committed to giving voice to patients like us who are so often left out of the abortion debate,” said Christensen, who had to travel to Colorado at 32 weeks, to get a shot that would start the process of a third-trimester abortion.

The No Choice Travel Agency will be located at 230A Mulberry St.