New York City beer fans can win a chance to have a Christmas brew delivered by Saint Beer-nard

‘Tis the season for holiday beer! And what’s the best way to get the beer to your home? How about by Saint Bernard?
Breckenridge Brewery is running a contest for its New York City and Denver customers. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 12, customers can enter to win a mini keg of Breckenridge Brewery’s Christmas Ale delivered by a Saint Bernard (or Saint Beernard) decked out in traditional keg collars and holiday cheer. The deliveries will be made to the winners on Dec. 16.
The brewery’s Christmas Ale is a time-honored tradition, released nationwide in November every year for the past 28 years. At 7.1% ABV, it is a malty, full-bodied ale perfect for warming the spirits this holiday season no matter how you celebrate.
