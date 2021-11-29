Quantcast
New York City beer fans can win a chance to have a Christmas brew delivered by Saint Beer-nard

Photo courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

‘Tis the season for holiday beer! And what’s the best way to get the beer to your home? How about by Saint Bernard?

Breckenridge Brewery is running a contest for its New York City and Denver customers. From Nov. 29 through Dec. 12, customers can enter to win a mini keg of Breckenridge Brewery’s Christmas Ale delivered by a Saint Bernard (or Saint Beernard) decked out in traditional keg collars and holiday cheer. The deliveries will be made to the winners on Dec. 16.

Photo courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

The brewery’s Christmas Ale is a time-honored tradition, released nationwide in November every year for the past 28 years. At 7.1% ABV, it is a malty, full-bodied ale perfect for warming the spirits this holiday season no matter how you celebrate.

For more information, visit breckbrew.com.

Photo courtesy of Breckenridge Brewery

