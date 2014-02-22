New York City warms up…for now

Central Park hit 50 degrees on Saturday, but another cold front is on its way.

The Empire State Building enjoys a clear, sunny afternoon on Fifth Avenue on Feb. 22, 2014 before another cold front strikes. Photo Credit: Twitter/Miley Cyrus

As the second snowiest Feburary in the city’s recorded history nears its end, New Yorkers awoke to sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s on Saturday morning, feeling as though spring had finally sprung.

Not so fast.

Central Park, which has seen 28.8 inches of snow this month, hit a balmy 50 degrees Saturday afternoon, and above average temperatures are expected throughout the day on Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Wally.

But Wally warns that by Sunday night, a cold front will be moving right back in on us.

“Following the weekend of above average temperatures, we’re expecting to dip below average during the week,” he said, explaining that 40 degrees is considered normal for this time of year.

The NWS is watching a system that could bring a mixture of rain and snow as early as Sunday night, Wally said, and highs are expected to be in the lower 30s, dipping even lower, to the 20s, on Thursday and Friday.

On the bright side, significant storms seem unlikely, Wally says, adding that there should be no disruptions to commuters throughout the week, except for in areas still covered by snow and ice, which will turn to slush during overnight periods and then continue its “typical re-freezing.”

Alternate side parking has been suspended continuously citywide since Feb. 1 due to the wintry weather. The suspension is still in effect as of Saturday.