College is expensive, but to help ease the cost, many New York colleges are waiving application fees this month.

All New York state and city universities, as well as more than 50 private colleges throughout the state, are offering free application opportunities for high school seniors during College Application Month.

The State University of New York (SUNY) will waive up to five application fees per student across its 64 colleges and universities from Oct. 21 through Nov. 3.

NYC public school students will have first dibs at applying to City University of New York (CUNY) schools. CUNY will waive the application fees across its 25 campuses for city public high school seniors from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15.

Other NYS residents applying to CUNY as freshmen will have their application fees waived from Nov. 4 to Nov. 15.

Private colleges and universities in New York will also offer fee waivers that vary by campus. These schools include Adelphi University, the College of Westchester, Five Towns College, Wagner College, Fordham University, Hofstra University, Molloy University and others. A complete list of participating schools is at hesc.ny.gov.

SUNY application fees average $50 per school. The freshman application fee at CUNY is $65 per school.

A benefit of waiving fees, state officials said, is that students can apply to multiple schools without the burden of multiple application fees.

“Ensuring that every student has the opportunity to pursue higher education is a top priority for New York state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “College Application Month isn’t only about waiving fees, it’s about breaking down financial barriers and opening doors to future opportunities.”

Admission is guaranteed to all seven of CUNY’s community colleges for NYC public school graduates.

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said the city’s colleges and universities are “committed to removing barriers” to higher education. He also highlighted CUNY’s guaranteed community college admission for city public school seniors.

“These strategies help communicate directly to students that attending college is a viable option for them and a life-changing opportunity,” the chancellor said. “Thanks to Governor Hochul for her strong and sustained support for higher education across New York State.”

NYS Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said waiving application fees will encourage students to apply to New York schools.

“Waiving application fees sends a clear message to all high school seniors who aspire to higher education: ‘We want you to attend one of New York’s world-class colleges or universities; we want you to succeed; we will support you as you follow your dream,’“ Rosa said. “The Board of Regents and I commend Governor Hochul for once again prioritizing the needs of all students across New York State.”