New York leads the nation in reported antisemitic incidents in 2024: ADL

Participants at the Feb. 23, 2025 rally in Central Park proudly waved Israeli flags and carried posters with the pictures, names, and ages of the hostages still in Hamas captivity.

New York is leading the nation in reported antisemitic incidents, as rates climb to another record-breaking year, a major anti-bias organization announced on Tuesday.

According to new data released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), reported cases of antisemitic assaults, acts of vandalism, harassment and other incidents in 2024 rose by 18% in the Empire State, reaching 1,437 in total. The organization also reports the alarming statistic as the highest number ever recorded by ADL in New York and the highest recorded number across the country last year.

The report — dubbed the Audit of Antisemitic Incidents — showed that NYS saw a disturbing increase from 2023’s record high of 1,218 reported antisemitic cases and 2022’s record high of 580, marking a 148% increase from just two years ago. New York not only led the nation in the highest number of recorded antisemitic incidents, but also had the highest number of antisemitic vandalism (443 incidents) and assaults (82 assaults), and the second highest number of harassment incidents (912, only behind California with 1,000).

New York recorded the most incidents taking place at colleges and universities (289), per the data; such institutions of higher learning have been hubs for protests against the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

“ADL’s 2024 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents indicates that the shocking spike in antisemitic incidents after October 7, 2023, has become an unfortunate reality across the country and in New York,” said Scott Richman, ADL New York/New Jersey regional director. “New York documented 1,437 antisemitic incidents last year, an 18% increase above the previous record set in 2023. This data confirms what Jewish communities around New York have experienced, and we must all work together to reverse this unacceptable trend.”

Zeroing in: NYC

In most of the incidents in NYS, 68%, occurred in NYC. And many confrontations involved Orthodox Jews or people who were “visibly Jewish,” the report states.

Last year, according to the ADL, a Jewish child in the Bronx was riding a public bus when the bus operator threatened him with a slur.

“You best not be a f—–g Jew, are you? Get the f— off of my bus,” the driver allegedly said.

It is unclear right now if a police report was filed or if an investigation is ensuing.

A ‘staggering’ increase on New York college campuses

According to the report, antisemitism continues to rise on college campuses in the city, a trend that went into high gear after the start of the Israel-Hamas War on Oct. 7, 2023, when terrorists brutally attacked Israelis and other foreign nationals.

The report uncovered a staggering 163% increase in antisemitic incidents on campuses in New York, up from 110 in 2023 to 289 in 2024. This included an increase in all of the major categories: harassment (up 192%), vandalism (up 65%), and assault (increased from 1 to 4).

ADL research noted that 23% (67) of the incidents reported on all New York State campuses occurred on Columbia’s and Barnard’s uptown campuses in 2024. Many of the cases involved protests or gatherings that used antisemitic language, like calls to “eradicate Israel,” support of Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7, or calls for the “erasure of Zionism.”

amNewYork contacted Columbia University for comment on the statistics and is awaiting a response.

‘We will not be intimidated by bigots’

While New York leads as the most antisemitic-riddled state, bias attacks against Jewish people are on the rise nationwide, according to ADL data.

Both the national and New York-focused reports include criminal and non-criminal acts of harassment, vandalism and assault against individuals and groups as reported to ADL by victims, law enforcement, the media and partner organizations and evaluated by ADL’s experts.

The national report shows that there were 9,354 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment and vandalism across the country in 2024, representing a 5% increase from 2023.

“This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “Jewish Americans continue to be harassed, assaulted and targeted for who they are on a daily basis and everywhere they go. But let’s be clear: we will remain proud of our Jewish culture, religion and identities, and we will not be intimidated by bigots.”

What does the future hold?

Locally, March offered a pittance of a hope for combating hate crimes against Jewish people. According to the NYPD, there were 39 incidents of antisemitic attacks last month—offering a 0% change that does not fare better or worse from March 2024, according to the latest police data.

NYC colleges have also improved on initiatives against antisemitism on their campuses.

Last year, City University of New York (CUNY) schools stepped up efforts to combat hate and bias on their campuses that surged during the wake and after the start of the war in the Middle East.

The city university system launched its first Advisory Council on Jewish Life and a new center dedicated to centralizing efforts to address hate.