New York City is grappling with a growing flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surge. Health officials report a significant uptick in cases of both illnesses during the holiday season, raising alarm among local residents.

The latest data from the city’s Department of Health (DOH) indicates that nearly 8,000 individuals tested positive for the flu, a 73% increase from the previous month, while RSV cases have soared to close to 5,000.

Statistics compiled up to Dec. 21 suggest that the current wave of infections may be underreported. People often opt to recover at home without seeking medical attention or have been held back from seeking help due to the holiday season.

A DOH representative said the numbers aren’t more worrying than previous surges, as flu and RSV cases typically rise around the holidays.

“It is common for us to see an increase in respiratory viruses this time of year, especially as people are indoors more and gather for the holidays,” a DOH spokesperson told amNewYork Metro. “Respiratory viruses are on their own timeline and it is not uncommon for one virus to increase while others plateau or decrease.”

Vaccination remains pivotal in combating the spread of these viruses. Health professionals stress the importance of getting vaccinated, particularly among vulnerable populations such as young children and the elderly, for whom the risks of RSV are notably high.

Currently, available vaccines for RSV target individuals aged 60 and above or those aged 75 and up.

Public health experts recommend that individuals, especially those who are immunocompromised or have recently contracted the flu, should consider wearing masks in crowded settings to help reduce virus transmission.

“The NYC Health Department recommends New Yorkers get tested and consult with their medical providers about treatment, especially if they are at increased risk for severe outcomes,” the representative said. “We also urge New Yorkers to ‘roll up their sleeves’ and get the flu and COVID vaccine to protect themselves.”

Despite the ongoing presence of COVID-19, flu and RSV appear to be of greater concern as the winter season progresses. While COVID cases continue to circulate, their impact appears to be overshadowed by the escalated rates of influenza and RSV infections.

Health officials urge residents to remain vigilant, adopt preventive measures and consider vaccination as the best defense against these seasonal viruses.