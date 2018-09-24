‘Nightlife Mayor’ Ariel Palitz is hosting town halls in all five boroughs

“These listening sessions are the perfect opportunity to hear from all New Yorkers.”

New York City’s first “Nightlife Mayor” Ariel Palitz will tour the five boroughs, hosting town halls to field questions and concerns from the nightlife community. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton

The newly created Office of Nightlife announced Monday plans for a citywide listening tour to hear from members of the community it represents.

The tour will be led by “Nightlife Mayor” Ariel Palitz, and will include five town halls — one in each borough — throughout October and November, according to the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment.

“New York nightlife is a large part of who we are, and a big part of why people want to live, visit, and play here,” Palitz said in a statement. “Nightlife is about being social, coming together, making a living, and celebrating life. But it also comes with real challenges. These listening sessions are the perfect opportunity to hear from all New Yorkers, both inside and outside of the industry, to ensure that nightlife and New York works for everyone, 24/7.”

The meetings, which the mayor’s office said will be held in performance spaces with a community-oriented purpose, will also have elected officials and representatives from city agencies on hand to follow up on any concerns raised.

The Office of Nightlife was established after a bill sponsored by Council Member Rafael Espinal passed the City Council in August 2017. Palitz was appointed as senior executive director in March.

The meetings