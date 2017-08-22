Nike, JackRabbit stores on Upper East Side hit by flash mob shoplifters, NYPD says

The group stole from the same Nike store on Third Avenue twice in a week, cops said.

A group of about 10 shoplifters is being sought by police after they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Upper East Side athletic stores, hitting one twice in less than a week.

The group of males was caught on camera rushing into a Nike store on Third Avenue, between 66th and 67th streets, and quickly running out with merchandise stuffed into shopping bags.

They used the same scheme at that store twice last month, stealing $1,200 worth of products on July 10 and $2,583 in products four days later, police said.

The group also nabbed $2,015 in merchandise from a JackRabbit store four blocks south of the Nike store on June 20.

All of the suspects are described as in their teens or early twenties, according to police.