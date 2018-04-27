A former television star and a self-help guru embroiled in allegations of running a sex cult within a group that purports to empower women — it all sounds like the premise of a new television series, except that it’s all unfolding in a New York courtroom.

Allison Mack, best known for her role on the Superman original series “Smallville,” was released on $5 million bail Tuesday after being arraigned on charges that she recruited women to serve as sex slaves in what prosecutors are calling a secret society within Nxivm (pronounced nex-e-um), an Albany-based organization that “seeks to empower people.”

Nxivm founder Keith Raniere was arrested on sex trafficking charges related to the accusations in March and is being held without bail.

The sorority-type secret society, led by Raniere and Mack, went so far as to brand inductees with a symbol that included Raniere’s initials, according to court documents.

The salacious charges have led to many questions, including how a former television star became entangled in an alleged cult.

Here’s what else you need to know about the charges against Raniere and Mack, as well as Nxivm’s alleged role and more.

The allegations

In October 2017, The New York Times published an exposé detailing a “secret sisterhood” that recruited female Nxivm members with promises of empowerment but required “collateral” in the form of compromising photos or information. There was also a branding ritual, which former member Sarah Edmonson, a Canadian actress, said she was told would be a small tattoo.

Once inducted into the top-secret group — described as a network of circles, each made up of one “master” and six “slaves” — the women were taught submission and obedience as part of a quest for character building, according to The New York Times. The consequences for disobeying a “master” ranged from restrictive dieting to physical punishments, per the report.

Several attempts to report the group’s questionable behavior to authorities in New York were also detailed by the Times, but no arrests were made by the time the article was published on Oct. 17.

Fast forward to March, when Raniere, 57, was arrested in Mexico on sex trafficking charges, accused of branding women with his initials, putting them on restrictive diets and forcing them to have sex with him.

Prosecutors allege Raniere used Nxivm as an elaborate front organization designed to provide a steady stream of young women to serve as sex slaves to him and others. Mack, 35, was a direct “slave” of Raniere’s, according to prosecutors, but also a “master” who recruited women.

Women in the group, known as “DOS” or “the Vow,” were also forced to remain celibate, stay alert at all hours and perform menial tasks for Raniere and others, according to court documents filed this week in New York’s Eastern District in connection with the indictments.

The “slaves” suffered from severe sleep deprivation due to so-called “readiness drills,” requiring them to respond to their “masters” any time of day or night, per the court documents.

“DOS slaves understood that if they told anyone about DOS, if they left DOS or if they failed to complete assignments given to them by their masters, their collateral could be released,” according to the court documents.

Who is Keith Raniere?

Raniere has dedicated his life to “developing tools to enhance the human experience through community, social action, science, technology and education,” the Nxivm website says.

The self-help guru, along with Nancy Salzman, founded an empowerment seminar series called Executive Success Programs (ESP) in 1998.

But Raniere also has a checkered legal history involving his businesses under the “Nxivm umbrella” and alleged pyramid schemes.

After his arrest, Nxivm posted a letter from Raniere denying the sex trafficking charges.

“Over the past months, there have been extensive independent investigations performed, by highly qualified individuals, and they have firmly concluded that there is no merit to the allegations that we are abusing, coercing or harming individuals,” the letter says. “These allegations are most disturbing to me as nonviolence is one of my most important values.”

Raniere also insisted in the letter that the “sorority” was not affiliated with Nxivm and he was in no way associated with the group.

Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Raniere, said earlier in April that he was “confident these allegations will be soundly disproved.”

What is Nxivm?

Per the Nxivm site, it’s a consortium of smaller companies that promotes a set of “humanitarian principles that seek to empower people and answer important questions about what it means to be human.

Nxivm has long operated Raniere’s ESP seminar series and, according to The New York Times, has chapters all over the country, as well as Canada and Mexico.

A Reuters source familiar with the ESP service a decade ago emphasized that it was similar to other popular self-help programs such as the Landmark Forum series or Tony Robbins’ live events. “These were legitimate courses. It’s not like you showed up and there were handcuffs there for a sex cult,” the source said.

But in hindsight, the Reuters source said, it’s easy to see how the information gathered in ESP courses could help identify potential recruits for Raniere’s alleged clutch of followers, since they often pushed participants to divulge their fears and vulnerabilities in order to achieve success and overcome obstacles.

Nxivm states on its website that it stands by Raniere despite the allegations against him, and its members are “currently working with the authorities to demonstrate his innocence and true character.”

The Allison Mack connection

Born in Germany and raised in southern California, Mack spent roughly 10 years acting on “Smallville” between 2001 and 2011.

Her arrest in Brooklyn on April 19 sent shock waves through Hollywood and beyond as many questioned how Mack could have been become an instrumental part of an alleged sex cult.

Court documents detail how Mack’s “slaves were kept seriously sleep-deprived and emaciated to the point where they stopped menstruating.”

Mack is believed to have first encountered Nxivm and ESP seminars during her time in Vancouver, where “Smallville” was shot. She became increasingly involved with the ESP courses and continued to move through higher levels.

But after “Smallville” ended, her acting slowed. She logged guest spots on FX’s “Wilfred,” Fox’s “The Following” and NBC’s short-lived “American Odyssey,” and was also a voice actor in Amazon’s animated series “Lost in Oz.”

Mack relocated to New York sometime during the years after “Smallville.” Prosecutors said she’d spent the past year living in an apartment in Brooklyn, where she was arrested last week.

As a condition of her release from federal custody, Mack is serving home detention with electronic monitoring at her parents’ home in Los Alamitos, California, and is barred from contact with Raniere or anyone associated with Nxivm. Her parents, Jonathan and Melinda Mack, had to put their property up as collateral to help cover her bail.

Mack is in the midst of plea negotiations with prosecutors and is believed to be prepared to cooperate in the case against Raniere.

A TV show is reportedly in the works

Less than a week after Mack’s arrest, which thrust the accusations against Raniere and Nxivm further into the national spotlight, production company Annapurna Television reportedly bought rights to a television series related to the case. The company intends to turn The New York Times investigation into an hourlong scripted television show, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

With Reuters