Entertainment TV series about alleged sex cult within Nxivm in the works, report says "Smallville" actress Allison Mack was arrested in connection to the case. A TV show about Nxivm, an alleged sex cult, is reportedly being pursued by Annapurna Television. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated April 26, 2018 10:33 AM A production company has reportedly snatched up the rights to a TV series about an alleged New York-based sex cult within Nxivm. Annapurna Television plans to turn a New York Times investigation into the group, published in 2017, into an hourlong scripted television show, the Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports. The news comes less than a week after "Smallville" actress Allison Mack was accused of working in Brooklyn as a recruiter for Nxivm, which bills itself as a "self-help" organization for women. Mack, 35, was arrested on April 20 — and released on $5 million bail Tuesday — in connection with a case that claims the group's leader Keith Raniere was disguising a sex slavery cult within a female empowerment organization. The Times' expose details claims that some women who joined Nxivm were branded and kept under the control of "masters," arranged in a pyramid scheme-type network. Mack has a second hearing scheduled in federal court in Brooklyn on Monday. The television series would take a fictional look into what the alleged cult's tight-lipped members may have experienced based on the article titled, "Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded." Shannon Woodward, who plays Elise Hughes in HBO's "Westworld," has been tapped to executive produce the series, if picked up by a network. Annapurna Television did not immediately return request for comment.