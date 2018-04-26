A production company has reportedly snatched up the rights to a TV series about an alleged New York-based sex cult within Nxivm.

Annapurna Television plans to turn a New York Times investigation into the group, published in 2017, into an hourlong scripted television show, the Hollywood Reporter exclusively reports. The news comes less than a week after “Smallville” actress Allison Mack was accused of working in Brooklyn as a recruiter for Nxivm, which bills itself as a “self-help” organization for women.

Mack, 35, was arrested on April 20 — and released on $5 million bail Tuesday — in connection with a case that claims the group’s leader Keith Raniere was disguising a sex slavery cult within a female empowerment organization. The Times’ expose details claims that some women who joined Nxivm were branded and kept under the control of “masters,” arranged in a pyramid scheme-type network.

The television series would take a fictional look into what the alleged cult’s tight-lipped members may have experienced based on the article titled, “Inside a Secretive Group Where Women Are Branded.”

Shannon Woodward, who plays Elise Hughes in HBO’s “Westworld,” has been tapped to executive produce the series, if picked up by a network.

Annapurna Television did not immediately return request for comment.