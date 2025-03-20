NY Congressional Democrats seethe over Trump’s executive order to shut down US Department of Education

President Trump’s executive order on Thursday directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to shut down the cabinet department she oversees drew immediate backlash from New York Congressional Democrats.
Trump’s order instructs McMahon to return authority over education back to the states, according to published reports. However, permanently eliminating the agency requires an act of Congress, and while Democrats are in the minority in both chambers, they still have some leverage to block the Republican effort.
The executive order comes as Trump has been making moves to shrink the department’s purview and cut its staff in half over the past few days.
House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (Brooklyn) slammed the executive order as Trump taking a “chainsaw to public education in America.”
“Shutting down the Department of Education will harm millions of children in our nation’s public schools, their families and hardworking teachers,” Jeffries said in a statement. “Class sizes will soar, educators will be fired, special education programs will be cut, and college will get even more expensive, at a time when the cost of living is already too high.”
Jeffries pledged to stand against any House Republican efforts advancing legislation to shutter the department, even though the GOP holds the majority in the House.
Goldman added that dismantling the agency would “throw student loan and financial aid programs into disarray, putting college and vocational training out of reach for working families nationwide.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens) said Trump’s order “shows a blatant disregard for our democracy, as only Congress has the authority to abolish federal agencies.”
“Trump and Elon Musk have once again upended the lives of federal employees and harmed millions of people nationwide—all to cut government spending on essential services to fund tax breaks for the wealthy,” Meeks added. “The GOP assault on students will increase class sizes by laying off teachers, hurt children with disabilities and push college and job training out of reach.”