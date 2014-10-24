NYC Ebola patient Craig Spencer’s steps since feeling fatigued

The New York City Health Department released a step-by-step guide to Ebola patient Craig Spencer’s actions since he first felt fatigued on Tuesday until he first reported a fever on Thursday, when Ebola become contagious.

Oct. 14, 2014

Spencer left Guinea with no reported symptoms.

Oct. 17

Spencer arrived at JFK, via Brussels Airlines Flight SN0501. He still reported no symptoms, and he was screened upon arrival.

Oct. 21

7 a.m.: Spencer reports fatigue and exhaustion, but no fever, vomiting or diarrhea.

3 p.m.: Spencer visited The Meatball Shop at 64 Greenwich Avenue. He spent about 40 minutes there.

4:30 p.m.: Spencer visited the High Line and stopped at Blue Bottle Coffee at 10th Ave. and 16th St.

5:30 p.m.: Spencer got off the High Line at 34th St. and then took the 1 train to 145th St.

Oct. 22

1 p.m.: Spencer went running along Riverside Drive and Westside Highway.

2 p.m.: Spencer went to the Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farm share at 143rd St. and Amsterdam Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Spencer took the A train at 145th St. and transferred to the L at 14th St. He got off at Bedford Ave. and went to The Gutter bowling alley.

8:30 p.m.: Spencer left The Gutter, via Uber.

Oct. 23

10:15 a.m.: Spencer first reported a fever. He called Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) and the New York City Health Department, and was immediately taken to Bellevue Hospital by FDNY EMS.