A Long Island mother lost her son in a car accident, but his joyful spirit and passion for making people smile is living on through a new holiday-themed musical gracing NYC a little early this year.

Fran Lightsey, a Babylon, Long Island, resident, lost her son, Matthew, in 2022 after he lost control of his vehicle on the Long Island Expressway during a rainstorm. Matthew lived, breathed and adored theater and music, and leaves behind a legacy defined by love and happiness. When he passed, he had recently completed writing the music for the stage production of “The Christmas Express,” by author Claude Solnik, now playing in NYC.

After being on hold since 2022, the enchanting — yet comedic– musical is showing at the East Village’s Theater for the New City on First Avenue this week. It is not only a premiere but a tribute to Matthew, as his legacy and talent resonate throughout the musical score.

He was born with a passion for music and performance, mom Fran said. He wrote all of the lyrics, as well as a good chunk of the melodies in collaboration with his best friend John Paul Louis, for “The Christmas Express.”

Premiering a bit before the holiday season, “The Christmas Express” is a fun show about Santa Claus trading in his sleigh for a more high-tech vehicle to deliver gifts across the world.

It is a different spin on traditional Santa stories, with catchy and crowd-pleasing music, memorable characters and a plot dotted with scenes of edge-of-your-seat excitement to match.

As a lead composer for the musical, which was originally scheduled to premiere during the COVID-19 pandemic, Matthew thoroughly enjoyed writing all the lyrics. And it came easy to him, Fran said.

“He was just naturally blessed,” she said. “He was very, very talented. And it really showed. He didn’t even know how well he could write. I used to tell him, ‘Your poetry is beautiful.'”

Matthew lived synonymously with music and writing, but even more important than that was his role as a caring human being.

“He had a pure heart,” Fran said. “He was a very special person and very kind. He was one of those people, when he was in school and would see someone struggling, he’d help them.”

Fran admits she did not know about some of the wonderful things Matthew did in life until after he passed. More than 1,000 people attended her son’s funeral in June 2022, and told her stories about him that both filled and broke her heart.

“I had people telling me, ‘I was being picked on, bullied, but he brought me into theater,'” the grieving mother said. “He got them involved, they made friends and they were happy.”

Solnik, who is also a playwright in residence at the Theater for the New City, said he was honored to work with Matthew.

“I feel lucky I got to work with Matt and John,” he said. “I thought they were an incredibly talented team. They collaborated so well and created songs where music and lyrics meshed.”

When Solnik gave the musical duo a copy of his book, they immediately started penning songs for the musical rendition.

“I sent them the book for this musical, and songs started coming back almost immediately,” he said. “I’d see a new song pop up in my e-mail box in the middle of the night, listen and be amazed. The songs have emotion, meaning and phrases that lifted them to another level.”

Solnik said it is important to keep Matthew’s art going for all to enjoy. And he said he “will do whatever” he can keep the late musician’s legacy alive.

“Matt found his passion and his purpose,” Solnik said. “He and John created great songs. What happened is a tragedy. I’m so sad and still grateful the songs exist and remain. And I’ll do whatever I can to make their music heard.”

How to get tickets for “The Christmas Express”

“The Christmas Express” is playing at the Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue in Manhattan. The show runs through Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. each day.

General admission is $18.

For more information, visit theaterforthenewcity.net.