NYC landmarks commission launches interactive map

The map points out all of the officially designated locations in the five boroughs.

It just got a lot easier to find the Big Apple’s historical treasures.

The city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission launched an interactive map that points out all of the officially designated locations in the five boroughs.

Users who log onto the site can check out landmarked interiors, exterior properties and historical districts as well as photos, architectural information and historical data.

“The launch of this map is a key milestone in our efforts to ensure that all New Yorkers have the history of our city at their fingertips,” LPC chair Meenakshi Srinivasan said.

The map will also include “calendared” locations that are under consideration by the LPC for an official designation. Last month, the LPC cleared out its backlog of items that have been up for landmark consideration and moved forward on several proposals including the Long Island City Pepsi sign.