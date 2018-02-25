Measles virus potentially exposed at The Met Museum and other NYC locations

The person was on a tour that stopped at The Met, the Department of Health says.

People were potentially exposed to the measles virus last week by an Australian tourist at several locations including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, according to the Department of Health.

Health officials warned the public that the illness was potentially exposed to others between Feb. 16 and Feb. 21 at the following city locations:

La Quinta Inn at 31 W. 71st St., between Feb. 16 and the morning of Feb. 19.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art on the morning of Feb. 16 and the evening of Feb. 17.

Best Western Hotel, 1324 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, from Feb. 19 until noon on Feb. 20.

Officials said the virus remained alive in the air two hours after it was introduced at these locations.

The highly contagious respiratory disease brings on fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by a rash.

The measles is spread by nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

The health department asks that you get vaccinated if you have not already, and says you can find out more about steps you can take at health.nyc.gov.