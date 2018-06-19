LATEST PAPER
NYC’s pot policy will include issuing summonses instead of arrests, reports say

There will be some exceptions to the policy, reports say.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James

Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill are expected to make an announcement about the city's marijuana policy Tuesday. Photo Credit: Pool photo by Steven Hirsch

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com
A new pot policy is expected to be announced by city officials Tuesday, days after Mayor Bill de Blasio promised a “really smart plan” to address the racial disparities in marijuana policing.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who convened a 30-day task force in May to review the department’s enforcement, and de Blasio are expected to announce the plan at a news conference Tuesday morning. The creation of the task force was sparked by data showing that people of color in predominantly minority neighborhoods are arrested on marijuana charges at much higher rates than those in largely white communities.

The new plan includes issuing criminal court summonses to people smoking marijuana, rather than arresting them, according to reports. De Blasio called for this policy in May, during the task force’s review.

There will be exceptions to the policy though, sources told the New York Daily News. People could still be arrested for smoking pot if:

  • They have a misdemeanor or felony warrant
  • They are on parole or probation
  • They are categorized as a violent offender
  • Police can’t verify their identity or their address
  • They are in the driver’s seat of a car
  • The officer can offer a “legitimate law enforcement exception.”

The plan comes a day after the state health department said it supports legalization of marijuana. De Blasio has said he is not a proponent of legalization, but believes it is “likely.”

“With marijuana legalization likely to occur in our state in the near future, it is critical our city plans for the public safety, health, and financial consequences involved,” he said in a statement last month.

With Nicholas Loffredo

