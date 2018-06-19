News NYC’s pot policy will include issuing summonses instead of arrests, reports say There will be some exceptions to the policy, reports say. Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill are expected to make an announcement about the city's marijuana policy Tuesday. Photo Credit: Pool photo by Steven Hirsch By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated June 19, 2018 8:14 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A new pot policy is expected to be announced by city officials Tuesday, days after Mayor Bill de Blasio promised a “really smart plan” to address the racial disparities in marijuana policing. NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, who convened a 30-day task force in May to review the department’s enforcement, and de Blasio are expected to announce the plan at a news conference Tuesday morning. The creation of the task force was sparked by data showing that people of color in predominantly minority neighborhoods are arrested on marijuana charges at much higher rates than those in largely white communities. The new plan includes issuing criminal court summonses to people smoking marijuana, rather than arresting them, according to reports. De Blasio called for this policy in May, during the task force’s review. recommended reading NYPD pot task force to unveil 'smart plan,' mayor says Racial disparities in arrest rates helped inspire Police Commissioner James O'Neill's 30-day working group. There will be exceptions to the policy though, sources told the New York Daily News. People could still be arrested for smoking pot if: They have a misdemeanor or felony warrantThey are on parole or probationThey are categorized as a violent offenderPolice can’t verify their identity or their addressThey are in the driver’s seat of a carThe officer can offer a “legitimate law enforcement exception.” The plan comes a day after the state health department said it supports legalization of marijuana. De Blasio has said he is not a proponent of legalization, but believes it is “likely.” “With marijuana legalization likely to occur in our state in the near future, it is critical our city plans for the public safety, health, and financial consequences involved,” he said in a statement last month. With Nicholas Loffredo By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Cuomo expected to endorse legal marijuanaThe state health department will release a long-awaited report in the coming days. ‘It has to stop:’ Ex-NYPD cops back marijuana legalization"We need to free up police to actually do police work," a former deputy inspector said. Medical marijuana expansion could ease adult use transition"This industry is probably the fastest moving industry there is right now." Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.