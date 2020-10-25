NYC SHOOTINGS: 40 people shot in 5 days as cops battle gang violence surge | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people were shot between Saturday night and Sunday morning in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn, with one of those victims hanging on to life, police officials said.

Over the last five days, police sources said, 40 people have been shot citywide in what detectives believe is a surge in gang violence.

Regarding the most recent incidents, the first shooting took place at 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 24 in Queens, where a 27-year-old man was shot and critically injured at the corner of 108th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim stood at the corner with his girlfriend and a 7-year-old child near the 108 Gourmet Deli when two men riding a moped pulled up to the location, and then began firing guns at them.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the 27-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest. Paramedics rushed him to Jamaica Hospital in very critical condition.

Detectives are now studying video from the deli and questioning witnesses after the dramatic shooting in front of the young child.

Later in Brooklyn, at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 25, a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen while standing with a group of people at West 12th Street and Surf Avenue in Coney Island.

Cops from the 60th Precinct found the victim surrounded by friends at the scene. EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Brooklyn Hospital where he is in stable condition.

The motive and description of the assailant was not immediately revealed.

Then, at 2:46 a.m. Sunday morning, a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in front of 315 East 187th St. near Tiebout Avenue in Fordham Heights, the Bronx.

Officers from the 46th Precinct said the victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in stable condition and “uncooperative with investigators.”

Teen arrested in homicide

A 15-year-old Manhattan male was arrested on Saturday and charged with the murder of a 26-year-old man on October 11 in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Detectives arrested Marshall Qadar, 15, of Second Avenue of Kips Bay, Manhattan and charged him in the murder of Tyrell Williams, 26, of East 4th Street on the East Side. He is also being charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say Qadar shot Williams who was standing in front of 551 East 12th Street in Alphabet City at about 1:20 a.m. When police from the 9th Precinct arrived, they found Williams with a bullet wound to the chest. He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, but he could not be saved.