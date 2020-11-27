NYC SHOOTINGS: Three wounded after Thanksgiving feasts citywide | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people were shot overnight between Thanksgiving night and early Friday morning in the Bronx and Brooklyn, leaving one man in critical condition, police officials said.

Law enforcement sources said the most recent shooting occurred at 4:14 a.m. on Friday, when a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg during a dispute four men at 2935 Atlantic Ave. in East New York, Brooklyn.

He was taken by private means to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and listed in stable condition, police reported.

Detectives from the 75th Precinct later took four men into custody in connection with the shooting; charges against them are pending. Police say numerous spent shells were recovered at the scene.

Earlier, at 6:27 p.m. on Nov. 26, a 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and leg in front of 2381 Sterling Place in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Paramedics rushed him to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives from the 77th Precinct say the victim, despite being conscious on the way to the hospital, was “uncooperative” with police. A woman was also injured in the incident, but no further information was available at this time.

Finally at 11:15 p.m. Thanksgiving night, a 25-year-old man was shot in the groin at the corner of West 162nd Street and Anderson Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx after a verbal dispute. The victim was rushed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital where was last reported in stable condition.

No description was yet available on the assailant in this case, though detectives from the 44th Precinct were investigating.

There were several reports of shots fired around the city, one at 2-06 Astoria Blvd. in Astoria, Queens, at about 11 p.m. Thursday night, in which numerous spent shells were found. Officers from the 114th Precinct were checking local hospitals for anyone wounded.

The NYPD was also celebrating the Thanksgiving release of two of their police officers from Jamaica Hospital, after they were shot and wounded on Tuesday during a domestic dispute. The gunman was killed in the exchange.

Police seeking information

The NYPD is trying to find a 42-year-old gunman who is being sought in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in the Bronx on Sept. 13.

Detectives from the 43rd Precinct are looking for Jameel Campbell, 42, of Soundview Avenue, after he allegedly shot and killed Ezequiel Rivera, 27, of Story Avenue, the Bronx on Sept. 13 at about 9:15 a.m. in front of 1760 Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview, the Bronx. Rivera died later at Jacobi Hospital.

Police provided both video and a photo of Campbell in their effort to make an arrest. He was last seen in a blue sweatshirt and walking out of the location with a white t-shirt on.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.