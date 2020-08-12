NYC SHOOTINGS: Two dead in Brooklyn gunfire, three others injured

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were shot dead on the streets of Brooklyn, and three others were wounded in Brooklyn and the Bronx, in separate shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to police.

The first homicide occurred at 10:26 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the corner Coyle Street and Avenue Y in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, where a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest by unknown assailants. He was driven by private vehicle to Coney Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead minutes later.

Detectives from the 61st Precinct Detective Squad are looking for the suspected shooter, described as a Black man standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and fleeing after the shooting toward the nearby Sheepshead-Nostrand Houses.

Roughly three hours later, cops responded to the second Brooklyn homicide of the overnight, which occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in front of 1119 St. Marks Ave. in Weeksville. That was also the scene of a double shooting that occurred a month earlier.

This time, police reported, a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest at close range during a violent dispute.

Citizen App showed EMS trying to revive the young man as a woman sat on the ground crying over the shooting.

The victim was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, but he could not be saved.

“They’ve been shooting each other like crazy over the last few weeks over here,” said one man who would not be identified. “When I wake up I see nothing but crime scene tape.”

Police do not believe that this shooting is related to a July 15 shooting of two men at about the same location. Both men survived that attack.

Here’s a rundown of the other shootings from last night to this morning:

Aug. 11, 10:47 p.m. – Cops from the 84th Precinct reported that a 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm in front of 234 Sands St., near the Brooklyn Navy Yard, in Vinegar Hill. The shooter fled east bound towards the Navy Yard, law enforcement sources said. The victim was treated at Brooklyn Hospital for his wound and was expected to recover.

Aug. 12, 1:57 a.m. – A 53-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet as he walked on Morris Avenue and East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx. Officers from the 46th Precinct reported that the victim told them he was walking, heard shots and realized he had been grazed in the head.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment. Police were trying to figure out where the shots came from and who they were meant to hit.

Aug. 12, 7:21 a.m. – A 41-year-old man heading to work suffered a graze wound to the head after police from the 40th Precinct said shots were fired at East 149th Street and Bergen Avenue in the South Bronx. The victim was rushed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Based on information from eyewitnesses, law enforcement sources described the suspected shooter as a Hispanic man wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a tattoo on his chest.

Police seek information

Police are seeking information on the Aug. 8 shooting death of Curtis Holley, 36, of West 142nd Street in Manhattan at East 165th Street and Prospect Avenue in Melrose section of the Bronx.

The NYPD’s 42nd Precinct Detective Squad are now looking for four young men for questioning in connection with the homicide. They are described as Black men between 20 and 30 years of age. The NYPD released their images on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this and any other of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.