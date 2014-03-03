NYC spared in snowstorm

Don’t even get your hopes off if you wanted a snow day.

Snow accumulated overnight of just a tenth of an inch in New York, and it likely to taper off by about 8 a.m., according to Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. The brunt of the storm hit further south, with Washington, D.C., Maryland, Philadelphia, and southern Jersey being hit. Ice is expected in southeast as well.

But that doesn’t mean winter is over yet. The highs will be in mid-20, but will feel more like 10 degrees, Ciemnecki said.