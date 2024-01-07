A ‘state of surrender’ to shoplifters? NYC shoppers react after Mayor Adams blasts stores for locking up goods

Mayor Eric Adams commented Wednesday on the surge of shoplifting crime in the Big Apple, going as far as to say retailers who lock up their products behind cases exemplifies a “state of surrender.”

New York City stores which keep basic goods in secured lockers to deter shoplifters have entered “a state of surrender,” Mayor Eric Adams lamented last week — and shoppers seem to agree.

Hizzoner made the comments on Jan. 3 during a briefing at One Police Plaza to review the 2023 end-of-year crime statistics. Adams was quizzed on store chains who have taken to locking-up products like body soap, toothpaste, and laundry detergent.

“The mere fact that they do is a state of surrender,” Adams said. “We did our shoplifting Task Force [meeting] held in Gracie Mansion and I sat in on it.”

According to NYPD Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael Lipetri, police made a staggering 25,000 shoplifting arrests across the five boroughs in 2023. Lipetri said that law enforcement are looking to identity locations hardest hit by retail theft and are placing cops in those neighborhoods. Still, despite attempting to zero in on the issue, Lipetri admitted that cops are facing an uphill battle.

“There’s a lot of different layers to shoplifting. Our response times are the best, our clearance rates are the best, but I will tell you we have a lot of work to do. We will continue to suppress shoplifting in New York City,” Chief Lipetri said.

With shoplifting becoming a common petty crime in New York, the Adams administration has made efforts to squash it. In May of last year, the mayor unveiled a “Second Chance” program targeting recidivist thieves who have employed the five-fingered discount. In 2022, Mayor Adams noted, recidivists made up 30% or more of the 22,000 shoplifting cases in the five boroughs.

This comes mere months after the popular drugstore chain Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announcing the closure of some 154 stores across the country.

While some pointed to skyrocketing prices as a possible cause of the $1.3 billion loss, shoppers say theft and the company’s reliance on locking products away is a major issue. Additionally, many are pointing the finger at shoplifting for being the cause of Target’s East Harlem location closing.

“If I can go to a local, small, neighborhood place that makes it less of a kerfuffle to buy my stuff, I would. Having to ring a bell to get someone’s attention, just to get eyeliner? It’s not very pleasant,” Peggy O’Shaughnessy said in November, a Brooklyn Rite Aid shopper.

New Yorkers also cite concerns over the waste of police resources. Target storefronts, like the 29th Street and 2nd Avenue location in Kips Bay often has a police vehicle parked outside its doors due shoplifting becoming such a common occurrence.

“I feel like it feels safer if there is a policeman outside,” shopper Ashely told amNewYork Metro as she left Target. “I don’t even go to some stores for items anymore because they are locked up. I just order online.”

Chris, 58, had a much bleaker view, however. While he states he has not seen shoplifting in Target, he says he often sees crime in local pharmacies.

“Duane Reade, CVS — I see it every time I walk in. I barely even go into pharmacy type stores anymore because of the shoplifting. It is a horrible experience. Cops need to do more, it’s too much paperwork for them to be bothered,” Chris said holding onto to a Target bag.

Chris also commented on Mayor Adams’ “state of surrender” remarks.

“It’s a terrible experience to wait for somebody to get toothpaste out of a cage but I am not a fan of him. I am a Democrat my entire life, but I don’t know what else they can do.”

In response to the reported shoplifting surge, Chief Lipetri stated that police brass have been holding meetings with store executives to discuss the surge.

“We really have great conversations with stakeholders, whether it be Rite Aid, CVS, Target at the highest levels. I mean, the police commissioner has been at those meetings,” Chief Lipetri said.

But others have been skeptical that shoplifting is the only reason why chain stores are closing or keeping basic goods under lock and key.

Queens City Council Member Tiffany Cabán, in November, stirred up social media when she publicly shared a report from the progressive outlet More Perfect Union, which alleged that “corporations are trying to pass the blame for lower profit margins to everyone but themselves” and are “fabricating a crime wave.”

With reporting by Aidan Graham and Robert Pozarycki