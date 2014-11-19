NYC temperatures hit record lows overnight

Don’t panic yet, it might not be sign of a cold winter to come.

Temperatures dipped to record lows overnight Tuesday into Wednesday — but don’t freak out just yet about another frigid winter.

The temperature in Central Park just missed the record, but the 22 degrees recorded at LaGuardia and 23 degrees at JFK both broke the record lows from 2008.

Those temps, by the way, were without the wind chill, which made it feel more like 10-15 degrees outside.

Temperatures dipped below freezing in all 50 states, according to the National Weather Service. Reuters reported it was the coldest November morning since 1976, and parts of upstate New York were hit with up to 60 inches of snow. At least four deaths were attributed to the storm, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency.

Before you start burrowing under your blankets and prepping a winter-long Netflix queue, take note that there’s light at the end of the tunnel already. Temperatures are expected to rise this weekend and could even hit 60 degrees by Monday.

And it’s a little too soon to tell if we’re in for months of miserable weather.

“We shouldn’t be hanging our hats too much that because it’s so cold so early that it’s absolutely going to be a record-breaking winter,” meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said. “This is the time of year when there are swings in temperature.”

At least we can thank our lucky stars we don’t live in Buffalo.