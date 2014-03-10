NYC to NYers: Sign up for Obamacare!

With only a few weeks before the March 31 deadline, New York City today launched a media campaign urging New …

“Not enough New Yorkers have signed up for affordable health insurance, and time is running out for people to get covered,” Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said in a statement.

Around 20% of New Yorkers are uninsured, according to a 2012 Health Department survey.

The ads will run in print, online, and on television, the radio and in the subways until the end of the month. More than half of the ads will be in Spanish, targeting the 40% of Spanish-speaking New Yorkers without health insurance.