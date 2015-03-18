City sets goal to bring in 67 million tourists by 2021

After setting tourism records, the city is setting its sights even higher. NYC & Company, New York’s tourism wing, and …

After setting tourism records, the city is setting its sights even higher.

NYC & Company, New York’s tourism wing, and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday. “The Road to 10 Million More Visitors” campaign that aims to bring 67 million tourists by 2021.

The mayor said he is pleased that the city met its goal to reach 55 million visitors by the end of 2015 when 56.4 million tourists came last year, but the Big Apple could draw more.

“From the North Bronx to the South Shore, New York City is home to thousands of diverse neighborhoods and communities — and we’re proud to welcome visitors from across the globe to our vibrant and ever-growing city,” he said in a statement.

The campaign will adopt several measures to attract new people as well as returning tourists. In addition to continuing the city’s “NYCGO Insider Guides,” which highlight fun spots to check out throughout the five boroughs, NYC & Company will tout some future events and attractions. The early rounds of the 2016 and 2017 NCAA men’s basketball championships, which will be played at the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden respectively, and the Staten Island Ferris wheel, set to open in 2017, are just some of the new highlights.

“We will reach our new target of 67 million annual visitors by 2021, further spreading tourism to every corner of our city,” NYC & Company CEO Fred Dixon said in a statement.