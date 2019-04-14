New Yorkers should brace themselves for a dreary and windy Monday morning commute before the week gets a little brighter.

The storm that has been slamming Southern states was expected to move into New York late Sunday and linger until the early morning commute on Monday, said Tim Morrin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. But while the city was poised to experience potential wind gusts of more than 50 mph, the National Weather Service was not expecting the same degree of bad weather as what's been seen in the South.

"We’re not expecting anything close to what they’ve been getting down in the … Gulf states but we could see a period of heavy thunderstorms," Morrin said. "The main [weather is] … going to impact the city after midnight and could actually be still impactful at rush hour."

Monday afternoon, however, will start to clear up and set the pace for the rest of the week.

"The afternoon becomes windy and gradually clearing," Morrin said, adding that the week's weather is "pretty close to average, kind of typical spring weather."

Monday should hit a high of about 61 degrees, which Morrin said is about average for the date in the city, with Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a high of 62 degrees.

"And then the rest of the week … we get into an unsettled pattern," he said.

Morrin said that there is a "chance of showers in the forecast" from Wednesday night through Friday and potentially into the weekend, but Friday is expected to bring a high of 69 degrees.