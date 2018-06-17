Don’t get beat by the heat this Monday.

Temperatures in the city are forecast to hit 93 degrees with high humidity, according to National Weather Service, after a two-day heat wave swept the city Sunday reaching 92 degrees.

An air quality alert asking New Yorkers to limit their activities outside was issued for the city through 11 p.m. Sunday.

NEW YORK/CENTRAL PARK, NY 88° Clear 91°/71°

Brian Ciemniecki, a NWS meteorologist, said atmospheric conditions will make it feel even hotter Monday.

“Added with the dew points, it will feel like a maximum around 95 degrees or so,” he said.

The city heat record for June 18 is 95 degrees.

Ciemniecki said New Yorkers should be vigilant about protecting themselves from the sun, stay hydrated, avoid alcohol and limit outdoor activities during the day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also urged New Yorkers to keep an eye on the city’s most vulnerable, including the elderly, children and those with chronic illness.

“As temperatures continue to rise, I encourage everyone to check on your friends and neighbors who may need some extra help, and to cool off at state parks pools and cooling centers,” he said in a statement.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management said it will monitor the NWS’s forecasts, and will activate cooling centers at libraries, NYCHA developments and other locations if the heat index hits 100 for one day or 95 for two consecutive days. The state issued an air quality alert on Sunday.

According to the forecast, however, the heat shouldn’t last too long, according to the forecast. Tuesday’s high will be 88 degrees, and shouldn’t top the upper 70s on Wednesday, according to Ciemniecki.

“It’s mainly one really hot day,” he said.