NYC weather: High temperatures prompt heat and air quality advisories

Sunday is expected to reach 92 degrees but will feel like 95, according to the National Weather Service.

People cool off in the fountain in Washington

People cool off in the fountain in Washington Square Park. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
New York State has declared an air quality health advisory for Sunday as temperatures in the city soar into the 90s.

The National Weather Service says it will feel like a sweltering 95 degrees with a high of 92, which will continue on Monday with heat index values as high as 97.

The NWS issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, warning New Yorkers to stay out of the heat and to avoid strenuous activities.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday as well.

Cooling centers are open at libraries, community centers, senior centers and NYCHA facilities during the heat wave, accoring to NYC’s department of emergency management. Check its website for more information on where to find one.

The heat advisory is slated to end Monday night, with a low around 76, but Tuesday is expected to be back up to 91, the NWS says.

Tuesday will bring thunderstorms in the afternoon, which will last through Wednesday evening, according to the forecast.

The rest of the week will be sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid- to high-80s.

