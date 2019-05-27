LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Rain expected most of the week after Memorial Day

There's a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. 

Rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.  Photo Credit: Howard Simmons

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
After a sunny Memorial Day weekend, New Yorkers should expect to see some rain this week, the National Weather Service said. 

Rain was forecast to hit the city Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night, when there’s also a chance of thunderstorms. 

The chance of rain continues Wednesday, but the sun could make an appearance, the NWS said. 

After possible showers Wednesday night, Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, the weather service predicts. Then, after about 2 p.m., there’s another chance of thunderstorms. 

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny. 

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 62 degrees. The temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees on Wednesday, 83 degrees on Thursday and 79 degrees on Friday, the NWS said.

