News NYC weather: Rain expected most of the week after Memorial Day There's a chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Rain is expected on Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Photo Credit: Howard Simmons By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 27, 2019 11:54 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email After a sunny Memorial Day weekend, New Yorkers should expect to see some rain this week, the National Weather Service said. Rain was forecast to hit the city Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night, when there’s also a chance of thunderstorms. The chance of rain continues Wednesday, but the sun could make an appearance, the NWS said. After possible showers Wednesday night, Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, the weather service predicts. Then, after about 2 p.m., there’s another chance of thunderstorms. Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with a high of 62 degrees. The temperature is expected to reach 73 degrees on Wednesday, 83 degrees on Thursday and 79 degrees on Friday, the NWS said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.