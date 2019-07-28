New Yorkers can expect the heat to kick up a notch this week before a welcome cool-down rolls in.

The week will start off sweltering and humid, with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s and a chance of showers Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

But the heat will break Wednesday, when a cool front blows through with thunderstorms that night and into Thursday morning. After those showers, the rest of Thursday and Friday may be a smidgen cooler.

“[Wednesday] will be our best chance of precipitation for the week, and then a little bit cooler starting on Thursday and Friday and into next weekend with highs in the low-to-mid 80s,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Radell.

The city last week saw some much-needed cool weather, dipping into the 70s, following a blazing heat wave the week before, which saw temperatures skyrocket into the high 90s with heat indexes of 110. Conditions were so heated that Mayor de Blasio declared a heat emergency, extending hours for cooling centers and encouraging New Yorkers to take precautions in such intense temperatures.

Even at the height of the coming week’s heat, said Radell, it will remain relatively mild — the high for the week is still in the low 90s, nowhere near the earlier heat wave. Still, it will be hotter than what is considered normal for this time of year in New York, according to the meteorologist.

“It certainly won’t rival what we had a week ago, [although] the next couple of days will still be a little be above normally what we’d expect this time a year,” said Radell.