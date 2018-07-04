News NYC weather to cool off this weekend after several steamy days Saturday’s high temperature may not hit 80 degrees, per the National Weather Service. Weather in the city should cool off dramatically this weekend after a seasonably hot July 4th, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By amNY staff Updated July 4, 2018 3:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email As Fourth of July week fizzles out, so should the extreme heat, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front is headed for the city that will knock temperatures down to the 80s, said NWS meteoroligst Carlie Buccola. Thursday’s temps should only reach 88 degrees before dropping to 75 overnight. That’s when the cold front will start to kick in — Friday is forecast to reach a muggy high of 84, Buccola said. “That will bring heavy rain during the day,” she said. Showers will taper off into the night as the mercury drops to 64 degrees. Saturday will see a high temperature of 79 degrees, and although it’s too early to tell, Sunday looks to be just as cool. “For Saturday and Sunday the weekend looks pretty nice,” she said. “We will have a break in the heat.” By amNY staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.