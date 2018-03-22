LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

New Yorkers free to skip work calls, emails after hours under proposed legislation

City Councilman Rafael Espinal’s bill would only affect companies with 10 or more employees.

It could be illegal for employers to require

It could be illegal for employers to require their employees to answer calls, texts or emails during non-work hours, according to legislation introduced by City Councilman Rafael Espinal on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / torwai

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

New Yorkers could soon get the chance to enjoy a phone-free dinner without fear of reprisal in the workplace.

City Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced legislation Thursday that would make it illegal for employers to require their employees to answer any calls, texts or emails during their non- work hours. Espinal said too many bosses are taking advantage of the tech and ruining the quality of life for their workers.

“We need to establish clear boundaries for employees so they can maintain a healthy work-life balance and live without fear of retaliation for not answering work communications after work hours,” he said in a statement.

The bill would only affect companies with 10 or more employees. If the employer retaliates against a worker who refuses to answer a call, they would be hit with city fines, according to the bill.

For jobs that require someone to be on call 24-hours a day, the law would apply to the employee’s days off. Employers would only be able to make contact with their workers after receiving written consent.

Espinal said similar laws in France, Germany, Italy and the Philippines have been effective in protecting workers’ rights.

“After leaving the office, many of us are glued to our phones refreshing our Instagram feeds, but often times we are also keeping up with our work and bosses,” he said.

Ivan

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

News photos & videos

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Trump's tweets, explained
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway
President Donald Trump has five children, Donald Jr., Trump's family tree: Who's who