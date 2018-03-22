New Yorkers could soon get the chance to enjoy a phone-free dinner without fear of reprisal in the workplace.

City Councilman Rafael Espinal introduced legislation Thursday that would make it illegal for employers to require their employees to answer any calls, texts or emails during their non- work hours. Espinal said too many bosses are taking advantage of the tech and ruining the quality of life for their workers.

“We need to establish clear boundaries for employees so they can maintain a healthy work-life balance and live without fear of retaliation for not answering work communications after work hours,” he said in a statement.

The bill would only affect companies with 10 or more employees. If the employer retaliates against a worker who refuses to answer a call, they would be hit with city fines, according to the bill.

For jobs that require someone to be on call 24-hours a day, the law would apply to the employee’s days off. Employers would only be able to make contact with their workers after receiving written consent.

Espinal said similar laws in France, Germany, Italy and the Philippines have been effective in protecting workers’ rights.

“After leaving the office, many of us are glued to our phones refreshing our Instagram feeds, but often times we are also keeping up with our work and bosses,” he said.