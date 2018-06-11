The embattled New York City Public Housing Authority admitted to deceiving housing inspectors regarding compliance with federal lead-paint safety regulations, presence of mold and other housing violations in a consent decree filed Monday by the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

The decree, or settlement, delineates the creation of a United States-appointed, court-approved monitor for the housing agency, to make sure NYCHA provides “decent, safe and sanitary housing” to tenants. The document was accompanied by an 80-page complaint filed by Berman’s office, which exhaustively detailed all alleged wrongdoing by NYCHA officials since 2010.

Under the provisions of the settlement, $1.2 billion in city funds will be allocated to NYCHA. Another $1 billion will be set aside for capital improvements for NYCHA over the course of four years. Following that, the city committed to allotting $336 million per year in capital funds through 2027, and an additional $200 million “until these problems are fixed,” Berman said in a news conference Monday.

“These conditions are an assault — they’re an assault on the health, safety and dignity… these violations will no longer be tolerated,” Berman said of NYCHA’s lack of efficiency and accountability. “And as is often the case, where there are violations, there is a cover-up.”

NYCHA officials not only failed to comply with regulations set by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, officials from the agency also set out to deter inspectors from their job, the complaint states. Officials turned off water in apartments so inspectors could not document leaks, they posted “danger” signs to divert inspectors from entering “troubled” areas, and they hid hazardous materials from plain view, the complaint adds. Up until summer 2017, NYCHA also had included a “cover-up ‘how-to’” guide for officials in their training materials, according to the complaint.

“Decades of divestment by the federal and state governments and decades of neglect by New York City government have pushed our public housing system to the brink,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement, adding that his office had entered into a contract with Berman’s office to “aggressively address” failures outlined in the consent decree.

Berman, however, rejected de Blasio’s contention that the federal government deserves blame over funding levels.

“These problems exist, these conditions exist, not because of a loss of federal funding but because NYCHA was a dysfunctional operation and is fundamentally flawed and engaged in a culture of false statements and concealment,” he said.

Echoing Berman’s opinion, Paul Compton of HUD added that there are “thousands of public housing authorities across America that every day face budget and other challenges… and nonetheless meet their obligations.”

Between 2011 and 2016, roughly 825,000 complaints of insufficient heat went unaddressed, according to the complaint. In the past winter alone, 80 percent of NYCHA tenants, or more than 320,000 residents, lost heat, according to Berman’s office.

The complaint also highlighted other issues — NYCHA buildings experienced an average of 13 outages per elevator in 2016 alone; cockroach infestation complaints nearly doubled between 2013 and 2016; in nearly 300 apartments between 2014 and 2016, mold covered 100 square feet of space, returning 30 percent of the time.

Under the monitor, NYCHA will be required to address and eliminate lead-paint issues, remove mold, dedicate funds to repairing elevators and providing adequate heat, and address pest infestations.

“The object is to reform NYCHA, not bring criminal charges against NYCHA,” Berman said, adding that criminal charges against the agency haven’t been ruled out.

NYCHA’s lack of accountability first came into the spotlight after a Department of Investigation report revealed that the housing authority had stopped conducting visual lead inspections in NYCHA apartments since 2013.

“NYCHA put thousands of NYCHA families at risk,” Berman said about the lead paint exposure. “Every one of these years that NYCHA did not inspect these lead paint apartments, and every one of these years that NYCHA put at risk thousands of its residents, NYCHA falsely certified to HUD that it was conducting these inspections.”

At least 19 kids have been poisoned due to lead-paint exposure, the complaint lodged by Berman’s office states. The number could be higher, taking into account unreported cases, the report adds.

Following the revelations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on April 2 allotting $250 million (in addition to an existing $300 million) for repairs in NYCHA units, contingent on city officials approving an independent contractor to oversee the process.

Berman hoped Cuomo would amend his executive order “in a way to make it compatible with this consent decree.”

The city’s efforts also include elected officials in the New York City Council introducing 17 bills on May 9 to strengthen practices within NYCHA to address lead hazards. The city is reviewing the bills, Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said.