A Brooklyn councilwoman will hold an “emergency” NYCHA town hall meeting Monday, following the housing authority’s admission to years of misconduct.

An 80-page civil complaint, filed Monday, details how NYCHA misled the federal government and the public about the number of children with troubling blood-lead levels, deceived inspectors on building conditions and failed to address widespread pest infestations. NYCHA, which has 400,000 residents across the city, signed a consent decree admitting to the actions in the complaint and agreeing to appoint an independent monitor.

“This town hall is a direct response to the neglect and anguish the New York City Housing Authority has caused residents,” Councilwoman Alicka Ampry-Samuel, who represents parts of Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, East Flatbush and Brownsville, said in a statement.

The town hall will be at the Seth Low Community Center (137 Belmont Ave.) in Brownsville at 10 a.m., Ampry-Samuel said. Residents are invited to discuss their concerns and participate in the discussion about “what it means for NYCHA to have a federal monitor.”

NYCHA representatives will be at the meeting, but are not expected to speak, Ampry-Samuel’s office said.