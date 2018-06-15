News NYCHA town hall in Brooklyn will address the ‘anguish’ of residents and future with a federal monitor “This town hall is a direct response to the neglect and anguish the New York City Housing Authority has caused residents.” A Brooklyn councilwoman will hold a town hall with NYCHA residents on Monday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 15, 2018 1:22 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Brooklyn councilwoman will hold an “emergency” NYCHA town hall meeting Monday, following the housing authority’s admission to years of misconduct. An 80-page civil complaint, filed Monday, details how NYCHA misled the federal government and the public about the number of children with troubling blood-lead levels, deceived inspectors on building conditions and failed to address widespread pest infestations. NYCHA, which has 400,000 residents across the city, signed a consent decree admitting to the actions in the complaint and agreeing to appoint an independent monitor. “This town hall is a direct response to the neglect and anguish the New York City Housing Authority has caused residents,” Councilwoman Alicka Ampry-Samuel, who represents parts of Bed-Stuy, Crown Heights, East Flatbush and Brownsville, said in a statement. The town hall will be at the Seth Low Community Center (137 Belmont Ave.) in Brownsville at 10 a.m., Ampry-Samuel said. Residents are invited to discuss their concerns and participate in the discussion about “what it means for NYCHA to have a federal monitor.” NYCHA representatives will be at the meeting, but are not expected to speak, Ampry-Samuel’s office said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic NYCHA admits to years of wrongdoing, agrees to monitor The conditions at NYCHA "are an assault," the U.S. attorney for the Southern District said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.