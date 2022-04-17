NYPD unveils fully electric cruiser at New York International Auto Show

It’s Electric Blue!

The NYPD unveiled the department’s first fully electric-powered police cruiser at the returning New York International Auto Show.

The cloth was pulled off the 2022 Mustang GT Mach E, a fully electric, all-wheel drive to a rousing round of applause. According to police, the new vehicle can reach 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds and weighs 600 lbs. This newest member of the NYPD family also has 270-mile battery range and is protected by ballistic door panels and window inserts on both front doors.

“This is our first ever fully electric patrol vehicle. We picked this particular version for several reasons,” Inspector Scott Olexa, Commanding Officer of the Fleet Services Division told amNewYork Metro. “We wanted the extended battery range which the GT affords us. We wanted a hard metal roof for police work–God forbid something falls on top of the roof, we don’t want our officers to get hurt–it has a more robust electrical system to power the lights and sirens.”

Inspector Olexa explained that NYPD has always attempted to be more environmentally friendly, beginning with their hybrid vehicles. However, he states this Mustang will also allow the department to be as green as possible with this milestone patrol car thanks to producing zero emissions. With the vehicle being so new, the NYPD is still coming to grips with all it will be able to do in the field.

“We’re expecting big things,” Inspector Olexa said.

In addition, the Mustang has automatic doors that can be opened with the push of a button and a touch screen dashboard. Still, with all of its technological advancements, the Inspector also admitted that it doesn’t hurt that it is also pleasing to the eye. Having tested it, he considers himself impressed.

“I am impressed. It has a really good pickup, it handles well, and is an easy car to drive.”

The 2022 Mustang GT is one of about 100 of these electronic patrol cars which are expected to hit the streets sometime during the summer.

“We’re happy to have it. We really want to get it out there and help keep the city clean where we are not polluting as much,” Inspector Olexa said.