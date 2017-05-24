Off-duty correction officer whose gun went off in Manhattan bar suspended, source says

Mario Carrillo is charged with assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

An off-duty correction officer is facing charges after his service weapon went off inside a Manhattan bar late Tuesday night, injuring himself and a woman, police said.

Mario Carrillo, 56, was showing the gun to a 29-year-old woman inside Mamasita Bar & Grill on 10th Avenue near West 54th Street when the gun went off just after 8 p.m., according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

Carrillo was struck in the finger and the woman was shot in the foot, the spokeswoman said. They were both taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition.

Carrillo has since been suspended from the Department of Correction, a source said. He is charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, police said.

Department of Correction spokesman Peter Thorne said the incident was under investigation.