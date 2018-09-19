Orchard Beach Pavilion project moves forward as city seeks construction manager

The city is looking for a construction manager to help oversee a massive revamp of the landmarked, deteriorating Orchard Beach Pavilion in the Bronx.

The 200,000-square foot pavilion was built in the 1930s as part of Parks Commissioner Robert Moses’ vision for the “Riviera of New York City.” But portions of the building, which includes majestic columns and observation terraces, have been closed off from the public for safety concerns.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials have pledged $50 million to renovate the structure, which sits near Pelham Bay.

Earlier this year, the city’s Economic Development Corporation put out a request for designers interested in working on the project. Soliciting proposals from construction managers is the next step in the lengthy restoration project.

According to a description from the EDC, the pavilion features “Beaux-Arts planning principles in a Moderne style,” using red brick, poured concrete, case concrete and glazed terra-cotta.

The city is seeking to add ramps to make the area more accessible, upgrade the electrical infrastructure, add an elevator, new bathrooms and other improvements, as well as conduct repairs to the structure.

A 2015 study found the building to be structurally stable. The popular man-made beach draws up to 100,000 visitors a day during the busy summer season.