Panthers vs. Bears Thursday Night Football Week 10 preview: How to watch, odds, more

The Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears go head-to-head to kick off the Week 10 NFL schedule on Thursday night at Soldier Field.
It’s a battle of the have-nots as the Bears (2-7) are 3.5 points favorite over the Panthers (1-7). With Justin Fields recovering from a thumb injury that put him out for three weeks, he’s doubtful once again to suit up. That means that the Tyson Bagnet show continues in Chicago, the rookie and his Bears are currently on a two-game losing skid following a comprehensive and surprising 18-point victory in Week 7 over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bagnet has been at the center of those struggles, throwing five interceptions and losing one fumble.
Panthers vs. Bears Thursday Night Football Week 10: How to watch
- Date: Thursday, Nov. 9
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, FOX
- Streaming: Prime Video
After picking up their first win of the season in Week 8 against the Houston Texans, the Panthers reverted back to their losing ways in a two-touchdown defeat to the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bruce Young threw a pair of pick-sixs while his team racked up 10 penalties, which didn’t particularly help douse an alarming fire of ineptitude. The Panthers have a minus-86 points differential, making it the second-worst mark of the NFC.
The Bears have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game and the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which could provide a bounce-back night for the young rookie still trying to find his footing in the pros.
His success lies with DJ Moore, the top receiver who has reeled in 47 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns in nine games this season. Wide receiver Adam Theilen has become a solid option for Young out of the slot, too, with a team-high 62 receptions for 610 yards and four scores.
Panthers vs. Bears Week 10 odds
- Spread: Bears -3.5
- Over/Under: 38.5
- Panthers Moneyline: +140
- Bears Moneyline: -166
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
