The woman accused of crashing her car into a Tony-award winning actress, two young children and another woman, killing the kids, in Park Slope was indicted on Thursday, officials said.

Dorothy Bruns, 44, was charged with two counts each of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, three counts of assault, as well as one count of reckless driving, police said. She also was charged with a red light violation of disobeying a traffic device.

She was expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Thursday.

Bruns allegedly barreled through the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Ninth Street on March 5, killing 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew, who was in a stroller that was dragged halfway down the block by the car.

Their mothers, 33-year-old Lauren Lew and 34-year-old Ruth Ann Blumenstein, a pregnant Tony-award winning actress better known by her stage name Ruthie Ann Miles, also were injured in the crash. Blumenstein’s unborn child was unharmed.

At the time, sources said Bruns suffers from seizures and may have been foaming at the mouth after the crash. Days later, Mayor Bill de Blasio said she should be arrested and never allowed to get behind the wheel of a car again.

Bruns’ vehicle, a white Volvo, had received a dozen parking and camera violations since July 2016, according to city summons data. The violations included four citations for failing to stop at a red light — three in Brooklyn and one in Queens — and another four for speeding in a school zone — one in Staten Island, one in Queens and two in Brooklyn, NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan has said.

It was not clear if Bruns had been driving the car at the time of those violations.

Attorney information for Bruns on Thursday was not immediately available.