Park Slope hit-and-run among 5 recent car-related deaths, NYPD says

The dead include a 41-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle.

Five people are dead following as many car-related incidents in the past 24 hours. The most recent death occurred this morning in midtown, the NYPD said.

At about 8:34, officers responded to a call to discover an unresponsive 77-year-old woman near East 36th Street and Madison Avenue, police said. The victim, identified as Carol Dauplaise, was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital Center, police said.

Buddhi Gurung, 49, of Queens, was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, cops said.

At roughly 11:28 p.m. Sunday, police said they responded to a pedestrian-related incident at McGraw Avenue and Unionport Road, in the southeastern section of the Bronx. The NYPD said it found a 33-year-old man unconscious in the road; he was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

The man has not been identified, pending notification of his family.

A Ford Escape that was traveling southward on Unionport Road remained at the scene, officers said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Early Sunday morning, just before 5 a.m., a 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bicycle in Park Slope. The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was riding along 9th Street just before 5 a.m. when a sedan heading up Fifth Avenue slammed into him. The car then sped off, police said.

The man was found with severe body trauma and taken to New York Methodist Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

There were no arrests as of Sunday, but police have released surveillance video in the hopes the public could help identify the late-model, tan Nissan Altima sought in relation to the hit-and-run. Police said that the four-door car, with a busted bumper is missing its passenger-side mirror and its passenger-side headlamp doesn’t work.

In a fourth, separate incident, a 63-year-old Bronx man was struck and killed in a Mount Hope hit-and-run at about 1:30 a.m.

Jose Contreras was trying to cross Webster Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway entrance ramp when he was hit by a black SUV.

There were no arrests on Sunday.

In a fifth, unrelated incident, 48-year-old Besik Shengelia was getting stuff out from the back seat of his vehicle at about 4:40 a.m. when another vehicle slammed into him. Shengelia was found in the street on 111th Street and taken to Jamaica Hospital, but pronounced dead there, police said.

There were no arrests Sunday in that incident either.

Additional reporting by Polly Higgins.