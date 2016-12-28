Quantcast
News

Paula Hawkins, Ta-Nahisi Coates books top NYPL check-outs

Heather Senison
December 28, 2016
1 min read

New Yorkers clamored over copies of “The Girl on the Train” this year.

The best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins was the most checked-out book from the New York Public Library’s 92 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island and its e-book catalog in 2016, the library announced Wednesday.

Beneath it on the top 10 list was Ta-Nehisi Coates’ non-fiction “Between the World and Me.” Harper Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” also made the list.

Here are the top 10 books borrowed from the NYPL this year:

1) “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins

2) “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

3) “When Breath Becomes Air,” by Paul Kalanithi

4) “Go Set a Watchman,” by Harper Lee

5) “Why Not Me?,” by Mindy Kaling

6) “Modern Romance,” by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg

7) “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee

8) “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt

9) “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr

10) “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah

Heather Senison

