Paula Hawkins, Ta-Nahisi Coates books top NYPL check-outs

New Yorkers clamored over copies of “The Girl on the Train” this year.
The best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins was the most checked-out book from the New York Public Library’s 92 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island and its e-book catalog in 2016, the library announced Wednesday.
Beneath it on the top 10 list was Ta-Nehisi Coates’ non-fiction “Between the World and Me.” Harper Lee’s “Go Set a Watchman” and “To Kill a Mockingbird” also made the list.
Here are the top 10 books borrowed from the NYPL this year:
1) “The Girl on the Train,” by Paula Hawkins
2) “Between the World and Me,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
3) “When Breath Becomes Air,” by Paul Kalanithi
4) “Go Set a Watchman,” by Harper Lee
5) “Why Not Me?,” by Mindy Kaling
6) “Modern Romance,” by Aziz Ansari and Eric Klinenberg
7) “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee
8) “The Goldfinch,” by Donna Tartt
9) “All the Light We Cannot See,” by Anthony Doerr
10) “The Nightingale,” by Kristin Hannah