Person struck by train at City Hall stop

A No. 5 train hit a person at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station at the top of the evening rush hour Monday, officials said.

Emergency crews answered a call at 5:20 p.m. of a person pinned beneath the southbound train, according to the FDNY and MTA. The person was removed and taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, an FDNY spokesman said. There was no immediate details about the person and their injuries are unclear at this time, officials said. The person is conscious and alert, an NYPD spokesman said.

After the incident, all southbound No. 4 trains and some northbound trains ended their run at Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall, according to the MTA. No. 5 trains were moved to the No. 2 line between Nevins Street and 149th Street-Grand Concourse. Around 7 p.m., No. 4 and 5 trains were running with normal service with residual delays.