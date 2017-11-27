The Coney Island Polar Bear Club’s upcoming dip in the frigid Atlantic Ocean will benefit the very community that spearheaded the event 114 years ago.

Registration is currently open for the 2018 polar bear plunge, a New Year’s Day tradition in Coney Island that raises money for nonprofit organizations. Last January’s plunge benefited Camp Sunshine, a year-round program for children with life-threatening illnesses.

For 2018, the club announced it seeks to raise $80,000 for several nonprofits that support the Coney Island community – including the New York Aquarium and the Alliance for Coney Island – with a focus on sustainability and advocating for a clean environment.

Coney Island is still rebounding from the devastation brought by superstorm Sandy five years ago, and part of the money donated to the Alliance will be used to advocate for clean water and educate the public about waste, according to the organization. Funds raised will also be put toward supporting the Alliance’s workforce development programs, connecting residents with job opportunities and neighborhood services.

“Coney Island is a neighborhood of 50,000 with a poverty rate close to 30 percent and is situated right on the Atlantic Ocean,” the Coney Island Polar Bear Club says on its website with regard to its 2018 nonprofit choices.

Members of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club swim in the Atlantic every Sunday from November through April, but the New Year’s Day plunge is open to the public and there is no fee to take part, though registration is required and donations are suggested. Anyone brave enough to run into the freezing water can register online ahead of time with a required minimum donation of $25, or register on the day of starting at 10 a.m.

All participants will receive free admission to the New York Aquarium. Those who donate more than $100 will receive a commemorative T-shirt and pint glass from Coney Island Brewery. Donations of $500 or more will guarantee a commemorative sweatshirt.

The plunge takes place at 1 p.m. at Coney Island Beach. Those looking to participate should meet on the boardwalk at Stillwell Avenue.

The Coney Island Polar Bear Club advises participants bring surf boots or old sneakers, towels and warm clothes to change into. The parks department will provide changing facilities.