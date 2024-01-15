Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
News

Police arrest 61-year-old for anti-Semitic incident from 2022

By Posted on
Police say Elnaggar broke the windows of a storefront at 593 9th Ave. in July 2022. anti-Semitic
Police say Elnaggar broke the windows of a storefront at 593 9th Ave. in July 2022.
Google Maps

Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly broke the windows of a Midtown Manhattan business and littered it with anti-Semitic graffiti in 2022. 

The incident occured on July 28, 2022, when witnesses saw the man hang up pieces of paper with anti-Semitic statements outside the business at 593 9th Ave, before he brandished a hammer and broke the storefront windows at around 12:50 a.m. 

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the incident for over a year, before they finally arrested 61-year-old Salah Elnaggar on Criminal Mischief charges on Sunday night. 

About the Author

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC