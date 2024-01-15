Police arrest 61-year-old for anti-Semitic incident from 2022

Police say Elnaggar broke the windows of a storefront at 593 9th Ave. in July 2022.

Police have arrested a 61-year-old man who allegedly broke the windows of a Midtown Manhattan business and littered it with anti-Semitic graffiti in 2022.

The incident occured on July 28, 2022, when witnesses saw the man hang up pieces of paper with anti-Semitic statements outside the business at 593 9th Ave, before he brandished a hammer and broke the storefront windows at around 12:50 a.m.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the incident for over a year, before they finally arrested 61-year-old Salah Elnaggar on Criminal Mischief charges on Sunday night.