Police search for man accused of slapping women in Brooklyn subway stations

Police are looking for a man accused of slapping two women across the face in Brooklyn subway stations last week.

The man allegedly slapped the women in separate incidents on May 16 and 17, police said.

The first incident unfolded at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, on the mezzanine inside the Atlantic Avenue subway station. The suspect approached a 49-year-old woman and slapped her on the side of her head. The slap was so hard, police said, that her glasses fell to the ground and incurred damage.

She also suffered a minor abrasion in the ear as a result of wearing headphones at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived from the 73rd Precinct and Transit District 33 arrived.

The next day, at approximately 10:25 a.m., a 67-year-old woman was entering the Halsey Street subway station in Bushwick when the brazen perp slapped her on the left side of her face so hard that she fell and scraped her right knee, law enforcement sources said.

The suspect then fled the station on foot toward Halsey Street before police arrived.

Both victims refused medical attention at the scene. So far no arrests have been made, but police released a surveillance photo of the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to either of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.