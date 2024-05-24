NYPD officer dragged by SUV during traffic stop in Brooklyn

Officers from the 75th Precinct discharged their service weapon after an officer was dragged at Hegeman Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An NYPD officer was dragged several feet by an SUV during a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

The harrowing incident occurred just after 12:50 a.m. on May 24 when officers from the 75th Precinct pulled over a gray Toyota SUV at Hegeman and Van Siclen Avenues. The vehicle then sped off, hitting the officer in the ankle and dragging him several feet, police said.

A second officer then discharged his service weapon and shot at the suspect’s car, sources said. Witnesses who were nearby when the incident happened said the officer remained on the ground for a notable period of time.

“I heard the car pull off in a hurry,” bystander AJ Clark said. “The officer was down for some time. His other officer went to help him.”

Roger Parris, who was also there when the incident occurred, said there is frequent “lawlessness” in the neighborhood.

“This area is lawless, there is something always happening over in East New York,” he said. “None of this makes sense.”

EMS brought both officers to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.

So far the SUV has not been found and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.