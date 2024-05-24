Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

NYPD officer dragged by SUV during traffic stop in Brooklyn

By Posted on
Brooklyn crime scene at night with NYPD officers standing near EMS truck
Officers from the 75th Precinct discharged their service weapon after an officer was dragged at Hegeman Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An NYPD officer was dragged several feet by an SUV during a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Friday morning. 

The harrowing incident occurred just after 12:50 a.m. on May 24 when officers from the 75th Precinct pulled over a gray Toyota SUV at Hegeman and Van Siclen Avenues. The vehicle then sped off, hitting the officer in the ankle and dragging him several feet, police said. 

A second officer then discharged his service weapon and shot at the suspect’s car, sources said. Witnesses who were nearby when the incident happened said the officer remained on the ground for a notable period of time.

NYPD officers at a crime scene at night in Brooklyn
Officers from the 75th Precinct discharged their service weapon after an officer was dragged at Hegeman Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

“I heard the car pull off in a hurry,” bystander AJ Clark said. “The officer was down for some time. His other officer went to help him.” 

Roger Parris, who was also there when the incident occurred, said there is frequent “lawlessness” in the neighborhood. 

“This area is lawless, there is something always happening over in East New York,” he said. “None of this makes sense.”

EMS brought both officers to an area hospital where they are in stable condition. 

fdny ambulance truck
EMS Paramedics arrive at the scene of an officer involved shooting at Hegeman Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue on Friday, May 24.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

So far the SUV has not been found and no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC