Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs arrested in East Harlem over role in traffic stop: sources

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs was arrested in East Harlem on Thursday after allegedly interfering in a traffic stop involving his brother, sources familiar with the incident said.

The sources report that a patrol officer from the 23rd Precinct pulled over a driver in front of 1844 Lexington Ave. at around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. However, when officers were speaking with the driver, sources said Gibbs appeared from nearby and allegedly approached the driver, telling him to exit the car.

The NYPD reported that traffic stops are one of the most dangerous encounters officers conduct, so when the driver left his vehicle, the cop became enraged and told the motorist to reenter the car and Gibbs to get onto the sidewalk.

Sources within the department told amNewYork Metro that the driver, who had complied with the traffic stop and presented his identification and his driver’s license, also happened to be Gibbs’ brother.

Although the motorist had complied, law enforcement sources said, the Assembly member allegedly refused to get onto the sidewalk and stayed in the roadway, obstructing the traffic stop.

Gibbs was slapped in handcuffs and placed into the back of a marked squad car. Despite telling officers he was a legislator, Gibbs was brought to the 23rd Precinct stationhouse for processing. He subsequently received a summons for disorderly conduct.

His brother was permitted to go on his way and was not charged.

Gibbs, who represents the neighborhood, is the first formerly incarcerated individual ever elected to the state Assembly. He previously served three years in prison for a manslaughter conviction.